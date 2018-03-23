  1. Home
Brazil's top court weighs letting Lula remain free on appeal

By  Associated Press
2018/03/23 03:12

A woman waves a Brazilian flag outside the Supreme Court in favor of arresting former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazi

A person wearing a T-shirt that reads in Portuguese "The people are changing Brazil." and holding an inflatable doll of Brazil's former President Luiz

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold up a banner that reads in Portuguese "Free Lula!" and shout slogans in his supp

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva place posters of current President Michel Temer, left, and Supreme Court President C

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Justices on Brazil's top court are debating whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can remain free while he appeals a corruption conviction.

They were expected to issue a ruling Thursday.

Da Silva was convicted last year for trading favors with construction company OAS in return for the promise of a beachfront apartment. The conviction was upheld by a higher court in January, and judges added to the sentence.

According to Brazilian law, da Silva can be jailed since a second court upheld the conviction, even though he can continue appealing to higher courts.

Brazil's Chief Justice Carmen Lucia of the Supreme Federal Tribunal did not respond to da Silva's petition for habeas corpus for weeks. But she changed course and scheduled a vote after coming under intense pressure.