Valverde wins 4th stage of Tour of Catalonia, regains lead

ALP, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Alejandro Valverde regained the overall lead in the Tour of Catalonia by winning the fourth stage on Thursday.

The Spaniard outdueled Egan Bernal of Colombia in the final climb of the 170-kilometer (105-mile) stage from Llanars to Alp.

Nairo Quintana, Valverde's Movistar teammate, finished third.

Valverde opened a 19-second lead over Bernal in the overall standings. Quintana was 26 seconds back in third place.

"It wasn't easy because of the pace and the cold weather," Valverde wrote on Twitter. "It's good to win again."

The two-time Tour of Catalonia champion also won the second stage.

Valverde lost his overall lead after a remarkable solo breakaway by Thomas De Gendt on Wednesday. De Gendt finished in 104th place on Thursday.

Riders will face 212 kilometers on Friday's fifth stage from Llivia to Vielha.

The seven-stage race ends on Sunday in Barcelona.