New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wage hike to $19

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers at New York-area airports will see their wages nearly double over the next five years.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Thursday approved a phased-in raise in the minimum wage for airport workers from $10.45 per hour to $19 per hour by 2023.

The first raise will occur this September, to $13.60 for New York airport workers and to $12.45 in New Jersey. Wages for workers in both states will rise in tandem after that.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attended Thursday's meeting and praised the board for approving the hikes, but criticized the disparity between the two states.

The vote was met with loud cheers from a large crowd of airport workers in attendance.