Porn actress' lawyer demands Trump business retain documents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer for a porn actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is asking the Trump Organization to preserve records relating to the $130,000 she was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

Michael Avenatti, who represents actress Stormy Daniels, also sent letters to two banks — City National and First Republic — asking they preserve documents connected to the transaction.

Avenatti enclosed an email showing Trump attorney Michael Cohen used his Trump Organization email address in correspondence with a representative from First Republic, who told him funds had been deposited in his account.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate the agreement. She's offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

Cohen has said he paid the money out of his pocket.