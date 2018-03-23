A new wave of Mexican filmmakers succeeds internationally

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new wave of Mexican filmmakers is succeeding abroad — and unlike recent best picture winners — they're doing it with local productions that spotlight their homeland.

Alonso Ruizpalacios, Amat Escalante and Michel Franco are among the young directors benefiting from tax incentives created after the Three Amigos — directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro G. Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron — left home.

Mexico's tax incentives have made it easier for their generation to make movies. One credit created in 2006, the year del Toro's "Pan's Labyrinth" was released, allows taxpayers to contribute part of their income taxes to assist a Mexican film.

Ruizpalacios, who recently won the best screenplay award at the Berlin International Film Festival, says Mexican filmmaking would not be thriving without the support.