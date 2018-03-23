The Latest: Trump says he'd like to testify in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the special counsel's Russia investigation (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he "would like to" testify before the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Here's what Trump said when he was asked at the White House whether he would like to testify: ""Yes. I would like to."

His comment comes shortly after his lead lawyer in the Russia investigation resigned amid a shake-up of the president's legal team.

Mueller is looking into contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia and Russian meddling in the presidential election.

___

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.

Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well.

Another Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd's departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to the team — former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.