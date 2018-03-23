Jim Parsons says he's fortunate to have worked with Hawking

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Parsons says he's fortunate that he got a chance to work with Stephen Hawking, but says at times it was a bit intimidating.

The "Big Bang Theory" star remembered Hawking as the cast got together at an event. The celebrated theoretical physicist appeared on CBS comedy several times before his death last week at 76.

Parsons says so much of the show is based on Hawking's work and it's moving that the genius was willing to be on it. Parsons says getting a chance to meet him was overwhelming and intimidating, but also an amazing experience.

The "Big Bang" cast came together Wednesday for PaleyFest, the annual television festival in Los Angeles.