Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts southwestern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked Chiayi County in southwestern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/23 01:19

CWB map of earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi county at 10:27 p.m. last night (March 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 37 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a shallow depth of 6.6 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

The highest intensity was a level 5 felt in Yunlin County, while an intensity of 3 was felt in Chiayi County, Nantou County and Changhua County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taichung City, Tainan City and Miaoli County, while a milder intensity of 1 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Hualien County and Penghu County. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
