UEFA orders Paris Saint-Germain to close part of its stadium

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has been ordered to close part of its stadium at its next Champions League home game as punishment for fans lighting flares and fireworks.

UEFA says the north end of Parc des Princes will be closed because of incidents at PSG's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid this month, a result that eliminated the French club from the last 16.

The runaway French league leaders have already qualified for the next Champions League and their next home game is likely to be in September in the group stage.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel also fined PSG 43,000 euros ($53,000).

PSG remains under a separate UEFA investigation for possible violations of financial fair play rules. A decision in that case should come before June.