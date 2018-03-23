New Zealand vs England 1st Test Scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday on the first day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:

England 1st Innings

Alastair Cook c Latham b Boult 5

Mark Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11

Joe Root b Boult 0

Dawid Malan c Watling b Boult 2

Ben Stokes b Boult 0

Jonny Bairstow c and b Southee 0

Moeen Ali b Southee 0

Chris Woakes b Boult 5

Craig Overton not out 33

Stuart Broad c Williamson b Southee 0

James Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1

Extras: (1lb) 1

TOTAL: (all out) 58

Overs: 20.4. Batting time: 95 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-16, 4-18, 5-18, 6-18, 7-23, 8-23, 9-27, 10-58.

Bowling: Trent Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Tim Southee 10-3-25-4.

New Zealand 1st Innings

Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

Kane Williamson not out 91

Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

Henry Nicholls not out 24

Extras: (6lb, 5w) 11

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 175

Overs: 69.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123.

Yet to bat: BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: James Anderson 13-4-32-2, Stuart Broad 15-4-24-1, Craig Overton 15-4-43-0, Chris Woakes 15-5-36-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 11-1-34-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.