New Zealand vs England 1st Test Scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday on the first day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:
|England 1st Innings
Alastair Cook c Latham b Boult 5
Mark Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11
Joe Root b Boult 0
Dawid Malan c Watling b Boult 2
Ben Stokes b Boult 0
Jonny Bairstow c and b Southee 0
Moeen Ali b Southee 0
Chris Woakes b Boult 5
Craig Overton not out 33
Stuart Broad c Williamson b Southee 0
James Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1
Extras: (1lb) 1
TOTAL: (all out) 58
Overs: 20.4. Batting time: 95 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-16, 4-18, 5-18, 6-18, 7-23, 8-23, 9-27, 10-58.
Bowling: Trent Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Tim Southee 10-3-25-4.
|New Zealand 1st Innings
Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3
Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26
Kane Williamson not out 91
Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20
Henry Nicholls not out 24
Extras: (6lb, 5w) 11
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 175
Overs: 69.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123.
Yet to bat: BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: James Anderson 13-4-32-2, Stuart Broad 15-4-24-1, Craig Overton 15-4-43-0, Chris Woakes 15-5-36-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 11-1-34-0.
Toss: New Zealand.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.