South Africa vs Australia 3rd test scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday on the first day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands:

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar not out 121

Aiden Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

Hashim Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

AB de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

Faf du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

Temba Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Quinton de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

Vernon Philander c Paine b Marsh 8

Keshav Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

Kagiso Rabada not out 6

Extras: (8b, 11lb, 3nb, 2w) 24

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 266

Overs: 87.

Still to bat: Morne Morkel.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-92, 3-220, 4-234, 5-236, 6-242, 7-254, 8-257.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Josh Hazlewood 18-4-37-2, Nathan Lyon 19-6-39-0, Pat Cummins 21-4-64-4 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1w, 1nb), Steve Smith 1-1-0-0.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: Four-match series level at 1-1.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.