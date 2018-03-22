Austria envoy brought home from Israel over far-right report

BERLIN (AP) — Austria's foreign minister has ordered an attache at the country's embassy in Israel to return home after a newspaper reported that he posted a picture of himself in a T-shirt sold by a far-right group.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl ordered Juergen-Michael Kleppich back to Vienna on Tuesday to "clear up the circumstances."

The Austrian weekly Falter reports that shortly after starting work in Tel Aviv, Israel in January, Kleppich posted on Facebook a photo of himself in a T-shirt sold by Phalanx Europa, an online shop run by an Austrian far-right figure.

Falter said Kleppich previously posted a picture of his grandfather in Nazi uniform.

Kleppich is also a district councilor in Vienna for the right-wing Freedom Party, which entered Austria's government in December.