WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

ASSAGO, Italy — Olympic bronze medalist Shomo Uno of Japan is the lone Pyeonchang medal holder to skate in the men's competition at the world figure skating championships, starting with the short program on Thursday. Olympic champions Aliona Sevchenko and Bruno Massot have the lead going in to the final free program for pairs, the first title of the championships. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One driver's title in three of the last four years, but the Mercedes driver said Thursday on the eve of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix that he believes this year could be one of the most competitive yet in the sport. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NEW YORK — After 20 years in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki can't be fooled. He knows when teams aren't giving an honest effort, when they are out there playing but not playing to win. "It's pretty obvious," Nowitzki said. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CLAIREFONTAINE, France — Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his team, which plays Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals next month, deserves a trophy because of its "attractive," risk-taking soccer. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

Portugal has few unanswered questions going into the World Cup, with coach Fernando Santos sticking to most of the squad that won the European Championship two years ago. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MOSCOW — With three months to go until the World Cup, Russia is struggling to cope with a series of severe injuries to top players. Coach Stanislav Cherchesov needs to adapt his team ahead of upcoming friendlies against Brazil and France. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — England endured one of its most potentially embarrassing days in its test cricket history on Thursday when it was dismissed for 58 in barely 90 minutes on the first day of the first cricket test against New Zealand. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers put on an unbroken stand of 93 to take South Africa to 185-2 at tea against a struggling Australia bowling attack on Day 1 of the third test at Newlands on Thursday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron scores 35, carries Cavaliers past Raptors 132-129. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Sidney Crosby has highlight goal, milestone 700th assist. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Cobb joins Orioles, wanting to stay in AL East. SENT: 965 words, photos.

