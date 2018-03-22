Taiwan's cabinet passes child protection amendment bill seeking to reveal names of child molesters 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s cabinet passed an Early Childhood Education and Care Act amendment bill in a meeting on Thursday, seeking to ban corporal punishment in kindergartens and child care centers across the country and to reveal the names of offenders and child molesters.

The amendment was drafted by the Ministry of Education, and will be sent to the country’s legislature for review and approval.

Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) told reporters following the meeting that if the amendment becomes law, corporal punishment in kindergartens and child care centers across the country will be banned. Violations will be punishable by fines ranging from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, and the names of offenders and their institutes will be revealed, according to Lin.

In addition, penalties for child education and care practitioners breaching the provisions of Article 49 of the Early Childhood Education and Care Act by engaging in corporal punishment or sexual molestation will include not only fines, but also having their names revealed to protect the rights of children and their parents, according to the bill.