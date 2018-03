The Latest: Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The Bank of England has kept its interest rates on hold but appeared to issue another hint that it may hike them in May to get inflation back down to its target.

The minutes to the meeting showed that two of the nine members on the Monetary Policy Committee backed an immediate quarter-point increase in the bank's main interest rate to 0.75 percent. The other seven, including Bank Governor Mark Carney, preferred to keep the main rate unchanged at 0.5 percent.

A majority of the committee on Thursday appeared ready to back another interest rate hike soon, according to the minutes. Last November, the bank raised interest rates for the first time in a decade to get inflation down even though the economy had slowed down in the face of uncertainty related to the country's exit from the European Union.

___

5:00 a.m.

The Bank of England is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged but could signal a possible hike in May.

The minutes to Thursday's rate decision will be pored over to see how many of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise the main interest rate by a quarter-point from 0.5 percent.

At its February meeting, the panel had hinted it could raise rates in May as inflation was above target and wages were rising.

This week's economic data have shown inflation at 2.7 percent and above the 2 percent target, and wages on the up. Also, hopes of a "smooth" British exit from the European Union have risen after the two sides agreed on the outlines of a transition deal after Brexit day next March.