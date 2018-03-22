Trump accuses China of 'ripping off' the US, will sign memorandum to target 'China's economic aggression'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- United States President Donald Trump is set to unveil a set of special tariffs to be imposed on imports from China to tackle what he calls the communist country's aggressive trade practices on Thursday at 12:30 pm (16:30 GMT) according to reports by Voice of America.

"Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on the United States Trade Representative (USTR)'s 301 investigation into China's state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure, and steal U.S. technologies and intellectual property," said the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as quoted by Reuters.

According to Reuters, the investigation by the United States under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act has identified theft and coercion of US companies to disclose their intellectual property as well as purchases made by the Chinese state funds of US companies for increasing their technology knowledge.

Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the president to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce.

The investigation was launched in August of last year.

Reports suggest the US president may push for tariffs amounting to US$60 billion in goods but the law states the penalties must only be limited to the amount of harm or loss the trade representative finds the illegal or unfair trade to have inflicted upon the United States.

However, Lighthizer has made it clear that the new tariffs will be strictly structured to inflict maximum harm on China while attempting to limit the impact on US consumers. The measures will also not include any form of restrictions on Chinese investment in the US or student visas, as reported by CNBC.

It is being feared that as a result of the tariffs, retaliation from China mostly against US agricultural exports can be inevitable, which could be the beginning of the trade war between two of the world's largest economies.