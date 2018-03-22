Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;17;79%;74%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;N;12;50%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;24;12;Warm with sunshine;29;15;SE;15;26%;25%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;11;WSW;24;56%;66%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;9;4;An afternoon shower;9;3;S;23;79%;48%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but chilly;0;-9;Sunshine;0;-6;N;3;68%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with some sun;22;9;Rather cloudy, warm;26;13;SSW;8;40%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;10;-2;Cloudy and colder;2;-9;SW;29;82%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;32;23;A t-storm around;34;23;NE;16;64%;78%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;17;10;SW;17;53%;44%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;17;Afternoon rain;22;17;NE;18;76%;89%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;32;18;SE;9;26%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;38;23;Showers around;34;23;E;11;68%;70%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;SE;10;33%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;13;66%;48%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;14;5;Mostly sunny;14;8;N;14;50%;76%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;4;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;NNE;9;51%;25%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;2;-2;A little snow, cold;1;-3;SW;9;79%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow, then rain;5;1;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;SE;7;73%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;NNE;9;71%;92%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Couple of t-storms;28;18;E;11;68%;76%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with sunshine;5;-2;Cloudy and chilly;8;-1;NNW;16;62%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow to rain;6;2;Inc. clouds;8;3;SSW;16;75%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;1;-3;Cold with snow;1;-5;NE;30;83%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;5;-5;Some sun and chilly;9;-2;NE;8;41%;5%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;S;13;63%;14%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;30;17;A t-storm around;32;18;WSW;7;35%;72%;13

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;W;11;47%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;36;23;Unseasonably hot;39;17;NNW;22;9%;8%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;S;16;55%;3%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Periods of sun;28;18;ENE;6;47%;4%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;17;62%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;7;0;Sun, then clouds;6;0;E;13;55%;74%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;11;74%;45%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;4;-1;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;SSE;10;85%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;NNE;17;53%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Periods of sun;25;19;SSW;23;60%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;9;77%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNW;12;48%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Mostly cloudy;20;2;W;19;29%;31%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;37;23;ESE;13;49%;45%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;SSW;9;72%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Occasional rain;10;2;WNW;28;73%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;24;10;Rain and drizzle;19;8;NNE;12;46%;54%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;17;11;A bit of rain;15;12;WSW;29;75%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Mostly cloudy;25;18;SE;10;62%;42%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NE;9;67%;56%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;23;17;Sunshine and nice;25;16;E;19;48%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;2;-8;Periods of sun;-1;-8;NNW;15;70%;22%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;ESE;8;61%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;21;16;Sunshine, pleasant;23;19;E;15;59%;2%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Mainly cloudy;27;21;SE;12;65%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;22;Sunny and nice;37;22;E;9;21%;8%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mainly cloudy;28;15;N;13;42%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;9;7;Showers around;17;6;W;15;73%;86%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;32;24;A few showers;33;24;WNW;10;69%;70%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Sunny and very warm;35;25;ENE;11;45%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;18;12;Heavy a.m. showers;16;13;N;12;90%;93%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;18;6;Becoming cloudy;19;5;WNW;9;30%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Hazy sun;33;21;NW;15;47%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;26;11;Showers around;26;11;SW;11;45%;75%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;42;26;Sunny and hot;42;25;WNW;9;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and cold;2;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-9;WSW;9;50%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray shower;30;24;NE;12;60%;45%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;W;12;65%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;35;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;S;13;59%;43%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;WSW;6;65%;59%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;NNW;11;74%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;11;76%;72%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;24;20;Variable cloudiness;24;20;SSE;9;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouding up;16;10;A bit of rain;16;10;NW;14;83%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;12;4;A little p.m. rain;11;4;SSE;20;64%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with heavy rain;17;13;Clouds breaking;19;11;SSE;9;70%;18%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;S;10;68%;32%;10

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;13;3;A little rain;14;5;WSW;15;61%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Turning sunny, nice;31;29;Mostly sunny;33;29;NNW;11;63%;27%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;25;SE;8;81%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Mainly cloudy;31;25;ENE;18;54%;41%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;19;NNE;22;46%;56%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;9;Partly sunny;27;12;NE;7;27%;6%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;23;13;Mostly sunny;24;17;NNE;16;41%;2%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;3;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;-7;NW;12;69%;46%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;SE;12;69%;35%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;14;66%;45%;6

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;4;-3;Cloudy;3;-4;NNW;4;60%;32%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;0;-4;Morning flurries;2;-8;W;17;70%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny, low humidity;31;24;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;NNW;10;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;13;Sun and clouds;26;15;NNE;13;57%;44%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;7;0;Partly sunny;6;0;NNW;15;52%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Clouding up, warm;29;15;W;13;39%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;0;-1;A.M. showers, cloudy;4;-2;WSW;21;92%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;13;3;Mostly sunny;13;1;NNE;11;51%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;5;-2;Cloudy;2;1;SSE;11;82%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;4;-4;Cloudy;2;-6;NNW;20;62%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;27;A passing shower;30;26;E;12;74%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;NW;25;65%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;NE;14;70%;68%;10

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;10;1;A little p.m. rain;8;4;SE;12;80%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;27;17;Mostly cloudy;29;19;E;15;53%;4%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Partial sunshine;33;22;SSE;9;62%;29%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;15;73%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;33;22;Spotty showers;31;21;NE;9;58%;79%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A little a.m. snow;4;0;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;S;7;67%;51%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;13;-4;Increasing clouds;14;0;WNW;9;47%;6%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Overcast, showers;21;12;Cloudy with showers;19;13;S;13;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;16;6;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;13;64%;71%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A few showers;31;25;E;11;65%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Considerable clouds;7;2;P.M. snow showers;6;0;NNW;14;63%;65%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;5;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-4;ESE;9;67%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Downpours;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;11;70%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and very warm;33;17;ENE;8;14%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;13;1;Partly sunny;12;1;NNE;21;48%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-2;Decreasing clouds;-1;-13;NW;20;62%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;SW;15;68%;84%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;27;17;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;22;55%;3%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;12;70%;78%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;14;59%;24%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;ENE;12;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sunny and delightful;26;11;SW;9;49%;18%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;30;21;Spotty showers;29;21;N;6;75%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thickening clouds;16;8;Occasional rain;16;8;NW;14;83%;72%;1

Seattle, United States;Cooler, morning rain;9;3;A bit of rain;10;2;S;15;64%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Milder;12;0;Partly sunny;12;2;W;9;53%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;SSE;10;57%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;NNE;20;62%;30%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with wet snow;1;-3;Rain, then snow;3;-3;NE;13;79%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;22;E;17;65%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Cloudy;5;0;S;8;64%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;A few showers;24;20;Showers, mainly late;24;20;NNE;17;64%;86%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and some clouds;21;11;Sunny and delightful;25;14;ESE;12;48%;0%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;3;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-6;ESE;11;70%;11%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, warm;24;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;E;9;62%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;6;A morning shower;15;6;E;11;62%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;NE;14;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;32;20;Periods of sun, hot;34;19;SSE;10;24%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Cooler with rain;11;6;ESE;12;72%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder;15;9;Spotty p.m. showers;13;7;E;12;61%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;-4;NNW;21;50%;7%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;17;10;Morning rain;16;10;W;32;59%;70%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;14;8;Showers;13;8;W;29;69%;90%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;8;-7;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-5;S;13;33%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;7;2;Spotty showers;8;2;E;13;67%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Cloudy and chilly;8;-1;WNW;14;60%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;33;19;E;9;36%;6%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;-5;NNE;10;66%;46%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;7;-2;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;SSW;6;71%;48%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;13;12;Periods of rain;18;15;E;22;87%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;Mostly sunny;36;20;SW;9;47%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;18;8;Decreasing clouds;18;8;E;5;39%;35%;2

