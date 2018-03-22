Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A thunderstorm;87;76;SSW;11;79%;74%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;N;7;50%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;75;54;Warm with sunshine;84;59;SE;9;26%;25%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;51;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;52;WSW;15;56%;66%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;48;40;An afternoon shower;48;37;S;14;79%;48%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but chilly;31;17;Sunshine;33;20;N;2;68%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with some sun;71;48;Rather cloudy, warm;78;56;SSW;5;40%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;51;28;Cloudy and colder;36;16;SW;18;82%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;89;73;A t-storm around;94;73;NE;10;64%;78%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny;63;50;SW;11;53%;44%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;62;Afternoon rain;71;63;NE;11;76%;89%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;85;57;Partly sunny;89;64;SE;6;26%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;100;73;Showers around;93;74;E;7;68%;70%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;6;33%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;8;66%;48%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;58;41;Mostly sunny;58;46;N;9;50%;76%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;39;Partly sunny, mild;64;39;NNE;5;51%;25%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;35;28;A little snow, cold;34;27;SW;6;79%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow, then rain;40;33;Cloudy and chilly;42;33;SE;4;73%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;48;A little p.m. rain;68;49;NNE;6;71%;92%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;64;Couple of t-storms;82;65;E;7;68%;76%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with sunshine;41;29;Cloudy and chilly;46;31;NNW;10;62%;29%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Snow to rain;42;35;Inc. clouds;46;38;SSW;10;75%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;33;26;Cold with snow;35;24;NE;18;83%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;42;23;Some sun and chilly;49;28;NE;5;41%;5%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;77;66;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;S;8;63%;14%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;85;63;A t-storm around;90;64;WSW;4;35%;72%;13

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;W;7;47%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;97;73;Unseasonably hot;102;62;NNW;14;9%;8%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;80;58;Sunny and beautiful;78;61;S;10;55%;3%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;67;Periods of sun;83;65;ENE;4;47%;4%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;100;80;Mostly sunny;96;79;SSE;10;62%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;45;32;Sun, then clouds;43;33;E;8;55%;74%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSW;7;74%;45%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;39;31;Cloudy and chilly;38;33;SSE;6;85%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;NNE;11;53%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;79;61;Periods of sun;78;67;SSW;14;60%;14%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;94;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;6;77%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;Hazy sunshine;89;64;NNW;8;48%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;71;47;Mostly cloudy;68;35;W;12;29%;31%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;74;A t-storm in spots;98;73;ESE;8;49%;45%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;SSW;5;72%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;51;40;Occasional rain;49;35;WNW;18;73%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;76;50;Rain and drizzle;67;46;NNE;8;46%;54%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;62;51;A bit of rain;60;54;WSW;18;75%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SE;6;62%;42%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;61;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NE;6;67%;56%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;74;62;Sunshine and nice;76;61;E;12;48%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with wet snow;36;18;Periods of sun;31;17;NNW;9;70%;22%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;92;75;ESE;5;61%;9%;12

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;70;61;Sunshine, pleasant;74;65;E;10;59%;2%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;70;Mainly cloudy;80;69;SE;8;65%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;99;72;Sunny and nice;98;72;E;5;21%;8%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Mainly cloudy;83;58;N;8;42%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;49;45;Showers around;62;44;W;9;73%;86%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;90;75;A few showers;91;76;WNW;6;69%;70%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Sunny and very warm;95;77;ENE;7;45%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;65;54;Heavy a.m. showers;61;56;N;8;90%;93%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;65;42;Becoming cloudy;66;40;WNW;6;30%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;Hazy sun;91;70;NW;9;47%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;79;52;Showers around;79;52;SW;7;45%;75%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;107;78;Sunny and hot;108;77;WNW;6;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and cold;36;17;Partly sunny, chilly;37;15;WSW;5;50%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;A stray shower;86;75;NE;7;60%;45%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;74;Mostly cloudy;92;75;W;7;65%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;95;76;A t-storm in spots;95;76;S;8;59%;43%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;71;A shower in the p.m.;95;71;WSW;4;65%;59%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;38;A t-storm in spots;56;39;NNW;7;74%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SW;7;76%;72%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;75;68;Variable cloudiness;76;68;SSE;5;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouding up;61;50;A bit of rain;61;49;NW;9;83%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;54;40;A little p.m. rain;53;40;SSE;12;64%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with heavy rain;63;55;Clouds breaking;66;52;SSE;6;70%;18%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;76;Nice with some sun;87;76;S;6;68%;32%;10

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;55;37;A little rain;57;40;WSW;9;61%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Turning sunny, nice;88;84;Mostly sunny;91;83;NNW;7;63%;27%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A morning t-storm;84;76;SE;5;81%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;86;76;Mainly cloudy;87;76;ENE;11;54%;41%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNE;14;46%;56%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;49;Partly sunny;81;54;NE;5;27%;6%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;73;55;Mostly sunny;75;62;NNE;10;41%;2%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;38;26;Rain and snow shower;39;20;NW;8;69%;46%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;SE;8;69%;35%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;NNE;9;66%;45%;6

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;40;27;Cloudy;38;25;NNW;2;60%;32%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;33;24;Morning flurries;36;17;W;11;70%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny, low humidity;88;75;Sunny and beautiful;88;75;NNW;6;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;78;55;Sun and clouds;79;59;NNE;8;57%;44%;11

New York, United States;Not as cold;44;33;Partly sunny;43;31;NNW;9;52%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Clouding up, warm;83;58;W;8;39%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;32;31;A.M. showers, cloudy;39;29;WSW;13;92%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;55;38;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNE;7;51%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;41;29;Cloudy;36;34;SSE;7;82%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds;39;25;Cloudy;36;22;NNW;12;62%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;80;A passing shower;86;80;E;7;74%;84%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;78;Partly sunny, breezy;90;77;NW;15;65%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;NE;9;70%;68%;10

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;50;34;A little p.m. rain;46;40;SE;8;80%;68%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;81;63;Mostly cloudy;85;67;E;10;53%;4%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;74;Partial sunshine;91;71;SSE;5;62%;29%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;9;73%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;91;71;Spotty showers;88;70;NE;5;58%;79%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A little a.m. snow;40;32;Rain and snow shower;43;30;S;4;67%;51%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;56;25;Increasing clouds;57;32;WNW;6;47%;6%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Overcast, showers;70;54;Cloudy with showers;66;55;S;8;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;61;43;Partly sunny;62;52;SW;8;64%;71%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;A few showers;87;76;E;7;65%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Considerable clouds;45;36;P.M. snow showers;43;31;NNW;9;63%;65%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;41;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;24;ESE;6;67%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Downpours;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;E;7;70%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;94;64;Sunny and very warm;91;63;ENE;5;14%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;55;33;Partly sunny;53;33;NNE;13;48%;1%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;35;28;Decreasing clouds;31;9;NW;12;62%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers;59;47;A shower in the p.m.;56;47;SW;9;68%;84%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;81;62;Partly sunny;81;66;ENE;14;55%;3%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;75;Spotty showers;83;74;SE;8;70%;78%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;N;9;59%;24%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;ENE;8;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;Sunny and delightful;78;52;SW;6;49%;18%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;85;70;Spotty showers;84;69;N;3;75%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thickening clouds;61;46;Occasional rain;61;46;NW;8;83%;72%;1

Seattle, United States;Cooler, morning rain;48;38;A bit of rain;49;36;S;9;64%;74%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Milder;54;32;Partly sunny;54;35;W;6;53%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;66;50;SSE;6;57%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;93;80;Clouds and sun, warm;92;79;NNE;12;62%;30%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with wet snow;34;27;Rain, then snow;37;27;NE;8;79%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in places;84;72;E;10;65%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;42;26;Cloudy;41;32;S;5;64%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;A few showers;75;69;Showers, mainly late;75;68;NNE;11;64%;86%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and some clouds;69;52;Sunny and delightful;77;58;ESE;8;48%;0%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;37;21;Clouds and sun, cold;30;20;ESE;7;70%;11%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, warm;75;51;Mostly sunny;69;53;E;6;62%;3%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;43;A morning shower;60;44;E;7;62%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny;77;57;NE;8;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;90;67;Periods of sun, hot;92;66;SSE;6;24%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;68;47;Cooler with rain;52;43;ESE;7;72%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder;60;48;Spotty p.m. showers;56;45;E;8;61%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;39;26;Partly sunny;39;24;NNW;13;50%;7%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;63;49;Morning rain;62;50;W;20;59%;70%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Brief p.m. showers;57;46;Showers;56;47;W;18;69%;90%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;47;20;Mostly sunny, mild;52;24;S;8;33%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;44;36;Spotty showers;46;35;E;8;67%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;30;Cloudy and chilly;46;30;WNW;8;60%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;Partly sunny;91;66;E;6;36%;6%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;38;28;Rain and snow shower;40;22;NNE;6;66%;46%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;44;28;Rain and snow shower;42;29;SSW;4;71%;48%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;56;54;Periods of rain;64;59;E;14;87%;85%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;98;68;Mostly sunny;96;68;SW;6;47%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;64;46;Decreasing clouds;65;47;E;3;39%;35%;2

