Taiwan-based HTC: Vive Focus coming to international markets later this year

Taipei Taiwan--At GDC 2018 on Thursday, HTC Vive announced that it is bringing Vive Focus to the global markets later this year, HTC stated a in news release.

According to HTC, Vive Focus is the first 6DOF stand-alone VR headset to be commercially available.

Built upon VIVE Wave, the company’s open VR platform and toolset, along with VIVEPORT as its content platform, VIVE Focus is designed to appeal to a wider range of mass market audiences as well as commercial/enterprise users, the company said.

“In addition, developers who bring content to VIVEPORT in China for either VIVE Focus or PC-based VIVE, will receive 100% rev-share from title sales and VIVEPORT subscription in China between April and September 2018,” HTC said. “VIVEPORT continues to be the best platform for VR developers, and this rev-share opportunity is just another way in which we are empowering developers to create the best VR content, not matter what hardware device.”