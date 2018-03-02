British Office Taipei launches NT$8 million program to fund Taiwanese researchers in the UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British government will provide roughly NT$8 million (GBP£200,000) for Taiwanese researchers who wish to conduct short-term projects at U.K. universities or research institutes, as part of a program initiated by the British Office Taipei (BOT) on Wednesday.

The UK-Taiwan Innovative Industry Programme (UKTW I2P), as U.K. Foreign & Commonwealth Office Chief Scientific Adviser Robin Grimes said, is intended to strengthen collaboration between Taiwan and the U.K. in fields such as biotechnology, AI, robotics, clean energy, and self-driving vehicles.

“The bulk of the funding will go to supporting Taiwanese researchers that want to conduct research at U.K. universities and R&D institutes, with additional funding for sector analysis and bilateral visits,” added Grimes.

BOT also pointed out that this was the first time the office had launched such a collaborative research program in partnership with notable institutes in Taiwan, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and Academia Sinica.

If the program proved successful, possibilities to expand the program would be taken into consideration; for example, making it an annual program, sending British researchers to Taiwan’s universities or research institutes, or extending cooperation to the private sector, said an official at BOT.

Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) also attended the launch event. During his remarks, the vice president said both Taiwan and the U.K. held the belief that science, technology, and innovation would be crucial to the development of other industries in the future.

The UKTW I2P not only demonstrated the increasing level of cooperation between Taiwan and the U.K., but it would also be an opportunity for both countries to achieve great success, added the vice president.

Referring to the related technologies of self-driving and electric vehicles, Vice President Chen said he was looking forward to seeing the fruits of collaboration between the Taiwanese and British research teams that would make both countries pioneers in this field among global competitors.

In a similar tone, Grimes said Britain and Taiwan possessed some top-notch technologies that were actually complementary, an exciting finding he had learned over the course of his three visits to Taiwan in the last two years.

If both countries could work together in developing automatic railways systems or automotive batteries, the resulting research development and quality would be shared, added Grimes.

According to BOT, the UKTW I2P program is open to Taiwanese researchers from universities as well as research and technology organizations such as ITRI and Academia Sinica. The program will fund 50 percent of the mobility costs of qualified researchers or research teams for up to 12 months. The first deadline for applications is April 30, 2018.