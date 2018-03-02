InSilico Medicine announces R&D center for bio-medicine and AI in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 20, the U.S. company Insilico Medicine announced that they will be launching a new R&D center in Taiwan, as part of the Nankang Bitotech Incubation Center.



Insilico Medicine is based in Baltimore, Maryland and specializes in Artificial Intelligence and drug discovery application. The company held a ceremony to inaugurate Insilico Taiwan on March 21 at the Regent Hotel in Taipei.

In a press release the company says they are very happy to be establishing Insilico Taiwan, where they are very optimistic about establishing a “deep learning” team that they expect will be a leader in the biotechnology field in Taiwan moving forward.



In the Press Release, it states that Insilco Medicine is “one of the first AI companies to combine the expertise in artificial intelligence applied to the cutting-edge medicinal chemistry and disease signature development and target identification with deep domain knowledge in and focus on aging and age-related diseases.”



Speaking on the excellent environment for developing both artificial intelligence and the biomedical industry in Taiwan, the new head of Insilico’s Taiwan R&D center Artur Kadurin said “Taiwan consistently demonstrated its leadership in technology with the examples in electronics industry and I am very happy to contribute to the effort to repeat these miracles in the pharmaceutical space.”



According to the Press Release some of the company’s major projects currently involve drug discovery initiatives that will hopefully help in the treatment of cancer, dermatological diseases, fibrosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and complications relating to aging in general.