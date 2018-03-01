Taiwan Taoyuan Airport 15th best in the world, No.1 for immigration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is the 15th best airport in the world, up six places from last year, while it is the best in the world for immigration, the Skytrax airline quality review said.

The review published a list of the 100 best airports in the worlds, with half the top 20 consisting of Asian airports. Taoyuan was one of the biggest climbers on the list, moving from No.21 last year to No.15 for 2018.

Finishing on top for an unprecedented sixth year running was Singapore’s Changi Airport, with Incheon near Seoul, South Korea, pushing Tokyo’s Haneda down one place to end at No.2. Hong Kong and Hamad Airport in Doha, Qatar, rounded out the top five.

Taoyuan fared even better in several other categories. Taiwan’s main international airport is the best in the world for immigration, beating out Centrair Nagoya in Japan and Hong Kong, according to the World Airport Awards presented in Stockholm on March 21.

Taoyuan came third for its airport staff service, No.4 in the categories for airport baggage delivery, security processing, cleanest airport and most improved airport, No.5 for best transit airport and No.7 for its leisure amenities.

The list was based on 13.73 million survey questionnaires filled in by customers of over 100 nationalities between August 2017 and February 2018, the Skytrax website said. The survey covered 550 airports and was available in English, Spanish and Chinese.