Regent Taipei X Nanjing Jinling The legend of Nanjing arrives in Taipei presenting classic duck and Huai Yang Gourmet dishes

Classic and authentic gourmet duck dishes from Nanjing, the city of “duck”, have arrived in Taipei! This spring, Regent Taipei invited Nanjing’s Jinling Hotel and its executive chef team with 35 years of experience to Taiwan, presenting “Regent Taipei X Nanjing Jinling‧Legend of Nanjing” from 3/19-3/26 at 3F Silks House and 20F Silks Club. Enjoy dozens of classic duck and Huai Yang dishes right here in Taipei! Set menus start at NT$1280 while dishes start at NT$180. Regent operated Silks Palace restaurant will also bring its renowned Imperial Treasure Feast and local Taiwanese eats to Nanjing as part of this cross-strait culinary exchange.

Nanjing Jinling Hotel is Nanjing’s representative hotel which hosted various international leaders and elite; its Chinese restaurant “Plum Garden” is named after Nanjing’s city flower - plum blossoms. Plum Garden’s duck and Huai Yang dishes are so well-known in the area that many dishes are essentially considered “Jinling” dishes.

For this guest chef event, all Plum Garden dishes will be exactly replicated in Taipei. Dishes include the signature Jinling Salted Duck, Furnace Roast Duck, Jinling Sauce Duck, Duck Breast with Shrimp Paste, Vegetable Duck Fried Rice, Duck Tongue cooked with Wine, Duck Oil Clay Oven Rolls etc. Representative and authentic Huai Yang dishes include Crab Roe Lion’s Head, Deep-fried Fish in Sweet and Sour Sauce and the delicate Minced Tofu with Soup while classic Huai Yang desserts include Jinling Pastry and Rainflower Dumplings.

The Silks Palace team will travel to the Nanjing Jinling Hotel from 4/20 to 5/1 bringing its renowned Imperial Treasure Feast (dishes include the Jadeite Cabbage Meat-shaped Stone Pork etc.) and famous Taiwan eats such as the Regent Braised Beef Noodle, Taiwan Oyster Vermicelli, Chiayi Chicken Rice, across the strait.