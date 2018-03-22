  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Abandoned stairway in central Taiwan

Hanson Mao captured this amazing photo of an abandoned stairway on the Daken Hiking Trail in central Taiwan's Taichung

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/22 16:35

Daken Hiking Trail, Taichung. (Photo by Hanson Mao)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hanson Mao (毛延延) captured this amazing photo of an abandoned wooden stairway on the Daken Hiking Trail in central Taiwan's Taichung. 

The Twitter page Abandoned Places (@abandonedplace_) on Tuesday (March 20) posted Mao's haunting image of a rotting wooden stairway rapidly being overgrown by lush vegetation and soon received over 500 likes and nearly 200 shares. 

More works by Mao can be seen on his Instagram page @maocool, his Facebook Page.


Stairway on Daken Hiking Trail, Taichung. (Photo by Hanson Mao)

Higher resolution versions of this image can be purchased at 500px.
