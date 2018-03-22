Photo of the Day: Abandoned stairway in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hanson Mao (毛延延) captured this amazing photo of an abandoned wooden stairway on the Daken Hiking Trail in central Taiwan's Taichung.

The Twitter page Abandoned Places (@abandonedplace_) on Tuesday (March 20) posted Mao's haunting image of a rotting wooden stairway rapidly being overgrown by lush vegetation and soon received over 500 likes and nearly 200 shares.

More works by Mao can be seen on his Instagram page @maocool, his Facebook Page.



Stairway on Daken Hiking Trail, Taichung. (Photo by Hanson Mao)

