Taiwan seeks judicial accord with Hong Kong in case of murdered woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Justice has asked Hong Kong to sign a mutual judicial cooperation agreement in order to deal with the case of a man from the territory who is accused of having murdered his girlfriend during their holiday in Taiwan, Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said Thursday.

The case has been made difficult due to the absence of an extradition agreement between Taiwan and Hong Kong, and because the crime happened in Taiwan, while the suspect, a Hong Kong citizen, already returned to the special administrative region, where he was arrested.

Chan, 19, is accused of murdering the young woman, surnamed Poon, 20, during their stay at a hotel in Taipei in mid-February. He then transported her body in a suitcase and dumped it in the bushes along the Tamsui River near Zhuwei Mass Rapid Transit station in New Taipei City.

If Hong Kong was unwilling to promote judicial cooperation, Taiwan might be unable to provide the necessary evidence to handle the case, Chiu said, according to the Liberty Times.

According to international practice, it will first be considered who the suspect and the victim are, while in major cases, the location of where the crime happened will also be a crucial factor before a decision is reached where to try the case, the minister said. An added element was that any proposal to sign a judicial cooperation agreement between Hong Kong and Taiwan would also need the approval of the Chinese government, reports said.

In Hong Kong, Chan stands accused of having stolen Poon’s bank card, a camera and a phone, as well as having withdrawn money from the dead woman’s bank account.