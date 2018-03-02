Upcoming Events for Taipei March 23 to 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- It seems like the cold weather is almost behind us, and now its time to start getting outside to enjoy the nice spring weather. Below are a few great reasons to get outside the house and start enjoying the spring. And be sure to take your friends out with you!

Here are some of our suggestions for events happening the last week of March (23-31).

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

Tiger Mountain is hosting another exciting event this this weekend on Saturday, March 24, and this time it is to promote compassion for animals and the earth. But of course, it is also to enjoy great music and the company of friends. This weekend will be the first ever Taipei Veggie Fest! In addition to several delicious vegetarian food vendors, guests can enjoy the awesome mountain environment, and an entire afternoon of awesome bands including an ABBA cover band, a Grateful Dead cover band, and a Pixies cover band.



Flowers are in bloom at the Yangmingshan Flower Festival which began on Feb. 22 and which will run through March 25. This will be the last weekend to catch the last of the cherry blossoms in bloom.



March through April is also the season for Tung Blossoms, and throughout Taiwan various locations are participating in the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival. There are several locations you can see the Tung flowers in New Taipei, including; Xindian, Shenkeng, and Tucheng districts.



Saturday, March 31 will offer an interesting experience with the "Unbearable Heaviness of Being" which is a one day event that will offer a taste of Taiwan's counter cultures. Modern art, a craft market, musical performances and food are all part of the event, which is very likely to defy attempts at categorization or explanation, and will probably be full of exciting surprises. It will last from 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m at Taipei's Ivy Palace.



(Promotional art for the "Unbearable Heaviness of Being" event)



Food and Market Events



A new brand of beer all the way from Germany is preparing to hit the market here in Taiwan, and several businesses are hosting a launch party in Taipei on Saturday, March 31. If you enjoy trying new beers, along with good food and good music, then check out the And Union Launch Party at Maji Square near Yuanshan MRT station. There are three stages planned for the party, first at the bar Crafted, followed by a Blue Rooster bistro for food, and then on to Triangle for dancing.

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

If you’re looking for something unique, and something classy, consider the BLANCO: All White lounge party event hosted by the Firm, taking place on Friday, March 23 at Marquee. Everyone is asked to dress completely in white for the party which starts at 9p.m.



People looking to enjoy live acoustic music can check out shows every Wednesday night in chilled out atmosphere at the bar Crafted, located at Maji Square. On March 28, the artist will be Josh Gerardi.



ART by KJC is hosting another series of “Cocktails and Canvas Parties” in Taipei’s Wanhua district. The parties are a place to connect with other art lovers, appreciate local art, enjoy drinks and even do some painting surrounded by other artists if one is inclined. There are three parties coming up, March 24, 25, and 31, each date with its own theme and showpiece on display. March 24’s theme piece is “Leaping Ballerina,” March 25’s theme is “Cinderella,” and March 31 is “Oh! Marilyn!” Parties start at 7:30 p.m. and go until 10:00p.m.



The popular annual Looptopia Music Festival is coming to Taiwan in April, but people are already getting excited, and there is a “Looptopia Warm Up Party” at OMNI on Friday, March 23rd. If you’re looking forward to the festival next month and want a taste of things to come, then don’t miss out. Party officially starts at 10:30p.m.

If you’re a fan of modern art or Pink Floyd, then on Saturday, March 31, an event is happening at Red Room in Taipei that you definitely don’t want to miss. “IN THE FLESH; Glow your mind” is a performance by the Pink Floyd tribute band “In the Flesh” that will that involves various styles of art that will synchronized with, or simply be displayed to compliment, the music of Pink Floyd, to create a stunning musical and visual performance.





National Concert Hall and Theater

For music lovers there are always amazing concerts happening at the National Concert Hall. Over the next week three that stand out are two performances of the National Orchestra. The “Glorious Woodwinds” performance is happening on Sunday, March 25 at 2:30p.m. Then next week on Saturday, March 31, the “April Rain: Yeh Wen-Hsuan Erhu Concert” is happening at 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in hearing some wonderful choral music, then don’t miss your opportunity to hear “Ilha Formosa” presented by the Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir on Sunday, March 25 at the National Concert Hall. Their flagship performance is inspired by the changing of Taiwan’s seasons and the country’s beautiful natural environment. It is definitely a concert worth the ticket price.



(Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir )

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

If you’re a French speaker or interested to learn or practice French, there is a new regular event being organized just for French speakers and lovers of French culture. La Soirée Française is happening Friday, March 23 at The French Kiss pub. Join for friends, food, drink, and conversation in French.



(Image from La Soirée Française FB page)

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday March 24, there’s a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.