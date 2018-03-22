Hualien, Taiwan receives over NT$2 billion in donations for earthquake relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Wednesday the government of Hualien revealed that the county had received generous amount of donations for its quake relief campaign, following the 6.0 earthquake that occurred in Hualien on Feb. 6.

According to reports by the Central News Agency, the government has received more than NT$2 billion (US$73.29 million) as of Wednesday, March 21.

The head of Hualien county's Bureau of Social Affairs, Chen Wen-chi (陳玟祺) said in his statement that Hualien has received a generous amount of donations for the quake relief campaign, with an amount totaling NT$2 billion. In a single day, NT$22 million was received on Wednesday alone.

He also mentioned in his statement that NT$20 million in donations was from donors in Japan.

CNA reported that the county will stop accepting any donations after March 31 and will post all information in regards to the disbursement of the donation money on its official website.

The Hualien earthquake jolted the city on Feb. 6, killing 17 people and leaving more than 250 people injured.