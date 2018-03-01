New Taiwan foreign minister warns Chinese pressure will continue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facing his first questioning by the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee since taking office, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said conducting Taiwan’s diplomacy had always been tough, as pressure from China never relented, even when Taipei accepted the “1992 Consensus” and the “One China Principle.”

Under the previous Kuomintang administration from 2008 to 2016, Taiwan’s government acknowledged a so-called consensus reached during talks with China in 1992, that there was only “one China” but that each side could have its own interpretation of what that China was.

The current Democratic Progressive Party government and many other observers have said there was never such a consensus, and when China refers to it, it never mentions the phrase that there can be separate interpretations.

Wu told lawmakers that citizens should be prepared for the fact that foreign diplomacy will never be easy as Chinese pressure would not relent, the Liberty Times reported.

The minister also praised efforts by private groups and citizens to advance Taiwan’s cause, such as promoting its participation in the World Health Assembly. He expressed pessimism about the country’s chances of being invited to this year’s Geneva event, but said it was always worth sending a delegation to have separate discussions outside the WHA with groups from other countries.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Wu said that in the short term, none of Taiwan’s 20 remaining official diplomatic allies were likely to switch sides to Beijing.