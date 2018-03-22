Cruise passengers transported to land of eastern Taiwan by rubber boats say it’s like Normandy landings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Passengers of a British cruise ship, who had to be transported to the land of a fishing port in Taiwan’s eastern county of Taitung by rubber dinghies on Thursday jokingly said, “It’s like the Normandy landings.”

Ninety-five passengers on British cruise ship Caledonian Sky were “stranded” outside the Fugang Fishing Harbor in Taitung County because the fishing port is too small and shallow for the 4,200 gross tonnage, 90.6m long cruise ship. The ship ended up docking just outside the harbor, and the passengers were therefore transported onto the land by rubber rafts.

As Caledonian Sky is the first international cruise ship to have visited Taitung, and the folks there welcomed the guests with song and dance.

Taitung County Government arranged for the international guests to visit tourist attractions along the east coast in the county, including Water Running Up, Donghe, Duli and Sanxiantai. The guests are scheduled to board the cruise ship to continue their journey at 4 p.m.

Even though they had to go through the very special way of alighting and landing, the international guest still raised their thumbs up and said, “It’s like the Normandy landings.”

(photo from CNA)

