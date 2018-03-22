All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 3 0 0 9 6 1 Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0 New York 1 1 0 3 4 1 Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5 New England 1 1 0 3 2 3 D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6 Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5 Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6 Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1 Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 6 7 7 Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6 Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 1 Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6 San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3 Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2 Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4 Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 24

New York City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 30

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 31

New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at San Jose, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.