|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|53
|19
|.736
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|4½
|Philadelphia
|40
|30
|.571
|12
|New York
|26
|46
|.361
|27
|Brooklyn
|23
|49
|.319
|30
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Miami
|39
|33
|.542
|1½
|Charlotte
|31
|41
|.431
|9½
|Orlando
|21
|50
|.296
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|50
|.296
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Indiana
|41
|31
|.569
|1½
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|5
|Detroit
|32
|39
|.451
|10
|Chicago
|24
|47
|.338
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|57
|14
|.803
|—
|San Antonio
|42
|30
|.583
|15½
|New Orleans
|42
|30
|.583
|15½
|Dallas
|22
|49
|.310
|35
|Memphis
|19
|52
|.268
|38
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Oklahoma City
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Minnesota
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Utah
|40
|31
|.563
|4
|Denver
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|18
|.746
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|33
|.535
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|39
|.443
|21½
|Sacramento
|23
|49
|.319
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|53
|.264
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 93, Orlando 86
Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99
Minnesota 123, L.A. Clippers 109
New Orleans 115, Dallas 105
Atlanta 99, Utah 94
Detroit 115, Phoenix 88
Houston 115, Portland 111
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 132, Toronto 129
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105
Miami 119, New York 98
Denver 135, Chicago 102
L.A. Clippers 127, Milwaukee 120
New Orleans 96, Indiana 92
San Antonio 98, Washington 90
|Thursday's Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.