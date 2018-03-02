China appoints former ambassador to UN, as head of Taiwan Affairs Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 21, the Central Committee of the Chinese communist Party released an official statement confirming that Liu Jieyi (劉結一), China’s top diplomatic representative to the UN for many years, will head the post of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).



The announcement that Liu Jieyi will hold the important post for dealing with cross-strait affairs moving forward, comes at the close of the first session of the 19th National People’s Congress in Beijing. The appointment was anticipated by many after he was recalled to Beijing in September last year and then appointed as a deputy director of the TAO in October.

Liu, 60 years old, is taking over the post from Zhang Zhijun who has stepped down from as TAO director, a position he held since 2013.



The website for the Taiwan Affairs Office was also updated March 21 with a welcome message Liu. The statement, quoted by Apple Daily, reads:

“To solve the Taiwan Issue and achieve the complete reunification of the motherland, is a common aspiration of all Chinese compatriots, and is of a fundamental interest to the Chinese people. (Reunification) is also the sacred historic mission of the Communist Party and the Chinese Government.”



Liu Jieyi’s appointment as deputy director of the TAO represents no significant changes to China’s official line that Taiwan must accept the “1992 Consensus” to achieve a meaningful cooperative relationship.

Liu’s message asserts that only by accepting the “1992 Consensus” and opposing “secessionist” activity can economic and cultural exchanges be expanded to “enhance affection between compatriots and promote spiritual harmony” across the strait.



Meanwhile, Taiwan has also recently appointed a new head to office responsible for cross-strait affairs, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), who held the same post 2007-2008 during the previous DPP administration of Chen Shui-bian, has returned as head of the MAC promising to work hard as a peace-maker for cross-strait affairs.