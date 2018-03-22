All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 73 50 19 4 104 264 205 x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186 Toronto 73 43 23 7 93 246 208 Washington 73 42 24 7 91 229 217 Pittsburgh 74 42 27 5 89 243 225 Columbus 74 41 28 5 87 210 206 Philadelphia 74 37 25 12 86 222 220 New Jersey 73 37 28 8 82 219 221 Florida 71 37 27 7 81 219 218 Carolina 73 31 31 11 73 197 232 N.Y. Rangers 73 32 33 8 72 211 236 N.Y. Islanders 73 31 32 10 72 235 263 Detroit 73 27 35 11 65 189 228 Montreal 74 26 36 12 64 185 237 Ottawa 72 26 35 11 63 199 251 Buffalo 73 23 38 12 58 173 240 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 Vegas 73 47 21 5 99 248 200 Winnipeg 73 44 19 10 98 242 190 San Jose 73 41 23 9 91 225 201 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 Colorado 73 40 25 8 88 236 210 Anaheim 74 38 24 12 88 210 197 Los Angeles 74 40 27 7 87 212 186 St. Louis 73 40 28 5 85 203 194 Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201 Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226 Edmonton 73 32 36 5 69 208 234 Chicago 74 30 35 9 69 209 228 Arizona 73 25 37 11 61 179 231 Vancouver 73 25 39 9 59 187 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7, Carolina 3

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

Detroit 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Colorado 5, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Vancouver 1

San Jose 6, New Jersey 2

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.