Alabama to execute convicted bomber nearly 30 years later

By JAY REEVES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/22 12:05

FILE - This May 2, 1990 file photo shows Walter Leroy Moody, Jr., of Georgia. Moody, who was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 mail bomb death of U.S. Cir

FILE - This Aug. 26,1968, file photo shows Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party Robert Vance at Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Vance,

In this March 20, 2018 frame from video, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Robert Vance talks in his office in Birmingham, Ala., near a portrait of his f

This March 2017 photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Alabama death row inmate Walter Leroy Moody Jr., who is scheduled to be

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — It's been nearly 30 years since U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance died when a mail bomb blew up at his home in suburban Birmingham, Alabama. The state is just now preparing to execute the man convicted in Vance's killing.

The long-delayed resolution to the old crime comes as Texas officials grapple with a deadly three-week bombing spree that ended Wednesday when the suspect blew himself up.

Alabama has set an April 19 execution date for 82-year-old Walter Leroy Moody Jr. He's been on death row since being convicted of capital murder in Vance's death in 1996.

Vance's son Robert Vance Jr. says he feels for the Texas bombing victims.

Prosecutors say Moody targeted Vance out of anger over a court decision.