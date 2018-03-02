US official affirms support for Taiwan to defend its democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a room filled with Taiwan’s leaders and representatives of global enterprises, Alex Wong (黃之瀚), U.S. deputy assistant secretary in state department of east Asian and Pacific affairs, said the relationship between Taiwan and America “isn’t transactional” and the U.S. government would strengthen ties with Taiwan in order to bolster the country's "ability to defend its democracy.”

In a well lit hall of the Grand Hyatt Hotel a dinner hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, nicknamed "Hsieh Nien Fan," was held on Wednesday evening. More than 700 guests, senior managers and representatives of American or multinational companies exchanged their business cards and toasted wine glasses with diplomats from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), as well as Taiwan’s ministerial officials in such fields as economic affairs, technology, and national development.

For the second consecutive year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attended the feast intended to promote cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries. Yet what really drew everyone’s attention was the president's interactions with Alex Wong, whose arrival in Taiwan on March 21 made him the first senior U.S. official to visit the country after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act (H.R. 535) into law.

At an event centered on business, investment, and profit, Wong, curiously enough, put more effort into addressing democracy, and discussing why constitutional rights and democratic values represent “the best and most moral system” compared to a regime ruled by one individual or a single party.

“Taiwan’s constitutional democracy is indeed an example for the entire Indo-Pacific,” said Wong, adding “dynamic, broad-based, and sustainable economic growth can never hinge on the whim of a dictator. It can only arise in the stable and certain conditions created under a constitutional government.”

Following this thread of argument that to some ears contained sharp attacks targeting the other side of the Taiwan Strait, Wong continued, “Taiwan can no longer be excluded unjustly from international fora,” echoing the fact that Taiwan continues to be denied a seat at this year's upcoming World Health Assembly.

Wong described the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. as “stable” and “secure,” remarking that bilateral ties would not be altered because of changes of American administrations or challenges in the region. “Our relationship isn’t transactional,” added Wong.

Citing the Taiwan Relations Act and the U.S. National Security Strategy, Wong said the American government’s policy would be to bolster Taiwan’s ability to defend its democracy and remain “free from coercion.”

Finishing his address, Wong stepped down from the podium, turning to the beige sofa nearby where AIT Director Kin Moy and President Tsai remained seated. He then exchanged firm handshakes with them both.

Wong's remarks, and his entire visit to Taiwan, which will last until March 22, has prompted excitement and discussion among local media.

On the other hand, President Tsai, from whom observers expected more political commentary, especially in regards to the Chinese military carrier which cruised into the Taiwan Strait on March 21, and the firm warning against Taiwan's independence made by China's President Xi Jinping the same day, touched on a few aspects of the sensitive political topics involving Taiwan, China, and the U.S.



U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alex Wong (Central News Agency)