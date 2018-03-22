New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday at the end of England's first innings on the opening day of the first cricket test against New Zealand at Eden Park:
|New Zealand won the toss
|England, 1st Innings
Alastair Cook c Latham b Boult 5
Mark Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11
Joe Root b Root 0
Dawid Malan c Watling b Boult 2
Ben Stokes b Boult 0
Jonny Bairstow c and b Southee 0
Moeen Ali b Southee 0
Chris Woakes b Boult 5
Craig Overton not out 33
Stuart Broad c Williamson b Southee 0
James Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1
Extras (1lb) 1
TOTAL (all out) 58.
Overs: 20.4. Batting time: 95 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-16, 4-18, 5-18, 6-18, 7-23, 8-23, 9-27, 10-58.
Bowling: Trent Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Tim Southee 10-3-25-4.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.