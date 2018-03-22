10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. 'EVERYBODY WANTS AND WE WANT ANSWERS'

The family of the man suspected of planting bombs this month that killed two people and injured four others in the Texas capital expresses shock, saying they don't know what could have motivated him.

2. ZUCKERBERG BREAKS HIS SILENCE

The Facebook CEO admits mistakes and outlines steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.

3. LAWMAKERS FINALIZE A SWEEPING $1.3 TRILLION BUDGET BILL

The bill substantially boosts military and domestic spending but leaves behind young immigrant "Dreamers," deprives Trump of some of his border wall money and takes only incremental steps to address gun violence.

4. WHERE SPRING ARRIVES WITH WINTRY WALLOP

Along the East Coast, the fourth nor'easter in three weeks dumps more than a foot of snow in some places.

5. FED RAISES KEY INTEREST RATE

The move is a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy's durability and signals that the Fed plans to continue a gradual approach to rate hikes under its new chairman.

6. WHO'S VENTURING OFF THE SIDELINES

These days, legions of Americans are getting into the game in a surge of political and social activism.

7. GOP CANDIDATE THROWS IN TOWEL IN BELLWETHER RACE

Republican Rick Saccone concedes defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb in a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania.

8. PERU TEETERS AMID POLITICAL CRISIS

The nation's congress considers whether to accept the resignation of President Kuczynski as a corruption probe forges ahead.

9. PROMINENT RESEARCHER NAMED TO HEAD CDC

Dr. Robert Ray Redfield Jr. rose to prominence in the 1980s as a top researcher into the emerging AIDS epidemic.

10. HOW PARENTS ARE EMBRACING POSSIBLE GENDER FLUIDITY

Whether Royal, Charlie or Salem, Skyler, Justice or Oakley, unisex names for babies are on the rise.