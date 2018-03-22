  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/22 10:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 53 19 .736
x-Boston 48 23 .676
Philadelphia 40 30 .571 12
New York 26 46 .361 27
Brooklyn 23 49 .319 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 30 .571
Miami 39 33 .542 2
Charlotte 31 41 .431 10
Orlando 21 50 .296 19½
Atlanta 21 50 .296 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 29 .592
Indiana 41 30 .577 1
Milwaukee 37 33 .529
Detroit 32 39 .451 10
Chicago 24 47 .338 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 57 14 .803
San Antonio 41 30 .577 16
New Orleans 41 30 .577 16
Dallas 22 49 .310 35
Memphis 19 52 .268 38
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 27 .620
Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2
Minnesota 41 31 .569
Utah 40 31 .563 4
Denver 39 33 .542
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746
L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 15½
L.A. Lakers 31 39 .443 21½
Sacramento 23 49 .319 30½
Phoenix 19 53 .264 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 93, Orlando 86

Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99

Minnesota 123, L.A. Clippers 109

New Orleans 115, Dallas 105

Atlanta 99, Utah 94

Detroit 115, Phoenix 88

Houston 115, Portland 111

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 132, Toronto 129

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 105

Miami 119, New York 98

Denver 135, Chicago 102

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.