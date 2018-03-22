|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|19
|4
|104
|264
|205
|Boston
|71
|45
|17
|9
|99
|239
|184
|Toronto
|73
|43
|23
|7
|93
|246
|208
|Washington
|73
|42
|24
|7
|91
|229
|217
|Pittsburgh
|74
|42
|27
|5
|89
|243
|225
|Columbus
|74
|41
|28
|5
|87
|210
|206
|Philadelphia
|74
|37
|25
|12
|86
|222
|220
|New Jersey
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|219
|221
|Florida
|71
|37
|27
|7
|81
|219
|218
|Carolina
|73
|31
|31
|11
|73
|197
|232
|N.Y. Rangers
|73
|32
|33
|8
|72
|211
|236
|N.Y. Islanders
|73
|31
|32
|10
|72
|235
|263
|Detroit
|73
|27
|35
|11
|65
|189
|228
|Montreal
|74
|26
|36
|12
|64
|185
|237
|Ottawa
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|199
|251
|Buffalo
|73
|23
|38
|12
|58
|173
|240
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|72
|48
|14
|10
|106
|236
|178
|Vegas
|73
|47
|21
|5
|99
|248
|200
|Winnipeg
|73
|44
|19
|10
|98
|242
|190
|San Jose
|73
|41
|23
|9
|91
|225
|201
|Minnesota
|73
|41
|24
|8
|90
|227
|210
|Colorado
|73
|40
|25
|8
|88
|236
|210
|Los Angeles
|74
|40
|27
|7
|87
|212
|186
|Anaheim
|73
|37
|24
|12
|86
|206
|197
|Dallas
|74
|38
|28
|8
|84
|212
|201
|St. Louis
|72
|39
|28
|5
|83
|201
|193
|Calgary
|74
|35
|29
|10
|80
|204
|222
|Edmonton
|73
|32
|36
|5
|69
|208
|234
|Chicago
|74
|30
|35
|9
|69
|209
|228
|Arizona
|73
|25
|37
|11
|61
|179
|231
|Vancouver
|73
|25
|39
|9
|59
|187
|240
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Edmonton 7, Carolina 3
Florida 7, Ottawa 2
Detroit 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Colorado 5, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Vancouver 1
San Jose 6, New Jersey 2
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.