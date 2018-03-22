|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|19
|4
|104
|264
|205
|27-8-2
|23-11-2
|16-7-2
|Boston
|71
|45
|17
|9
|99
|239
|184
|25-7-5
|20-10-4
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|73
|43
|23
|7
|93
|246
|208
|25-8-2
|18-15-5
|13-7-3
|Washington
|73
|42
|24
|7
|91
|229
|217
|26-9-2
|16-15-5
|13-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|73
|41
|27
|5
|87
|238
|222
|26-8-1
|15-19-4
|15-7-1
|Columbus
|74
|41
|28
|5
|87
|210
|206
|24-11-2
|17-17-3
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|74
|37
|25
|12
|86
|222
|220
|18-13-6
|19-12-6
|11-7-5
|New Jersey
|73
|37
|28
|8
|82
|219
|221
|18-14-3
|19-14-5
|12-9-1
|Florida
|71
|37
|27
|7
|81
|219
|218
|22-11-3
|15-16-4
|14-6-2
|Carolina
|73
|31
|31
|11
|73
|197
|232
|16-15-6
|15-16-5
|9-10-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|73
|32
|33
|8
|72
|211
|236
|20-14-4
|12-19-4
|9-9-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|73
|31
|32
|10
|72
|235
|263
|17-14-4
|14-18-6
|11-12-2
|Detroit
|73
|27
|35
|11
|65
|189
|228
|14-14-8
|13-21-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|73
|26
|35
|12
|64
|182
|232
|17-12-8
|9-23-4
|10-9-5
|Ottawa
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|199
|251
|15-15-6
|11-20-5
|8-12-4
|Buffalo
|73
|23
|38
|12
|58
|173
|240
|11-22-5
|12-16-7
|10-8-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|72
|48
|14
|10
|106
|236
|178
|25-7-4
|23-7-6
|17-4-2
|Vegas
|73
|47
|21
|5
|99
|248
|200
|26-9-2
|21-12-3
|18-3-2
|Winnipeg
|73
|44
|19
|10
|98
|242
|190
|27-7-2
|17-12-8
|13-8-2
|San Jose
|73
|41
|23
|9
|91
|225
|201
|22-11-3
|19-12-6
|19-4-3
|Minnesota
|73
|41
|24
|8
|90
|227
|210
|24-6-7
|17-18-1
|11-11-0
|Colorado
|73
|40
|25
|8
|88
|236
|210
|25-9-2
|15-16-6
|11-10-3
|Los Angeles
|74
|40
|27
|7
|87
|212
|186
|19-14-3
|21-13-4
|11-10-4
|Anaheim
|73
|37
|24
|12
|86
|206
|197
|22-10-5
|15-14-7
|11-6-7
|Dallas
|74
|38
|28
|8
|84
|212
|201
|24-10-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|St. Louis
|72
|39
|28
|5
|83
|201
|193
|21-15-0
|18-13-5
|10-10-3
|Calgary
|74
|35
|29
|10
|80
|204
|222
|15-17-4
|20-12-6
|10-10-3
|Edmonton
|73
|32
|36
|5
|69
|208
|234
|16-17-3
|16-19-2
|13-9-1
|Chicago
|74
|30
|35
|9
|69
|209
|228
|17-16-4
|13-19-5
|7-11-3
|Arizona
|73
|25
|37
|11
|61
|179
|231
|15-20-4
|10-17-7
|8-10-6
|Vancouver
|73
|25
|39
|9
|59
|187
|240
|12-18-6
|13-21-3
|6-17-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Edmonton 7, Carolina 3
Florida 7, Ottawa 2
Detroit 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Colorado 5, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Vancouver 1
San Jose 6, New Jersey 2
|Wednesday's Games
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.