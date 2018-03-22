MeToo takes off in South Korea, but justice harder to attain

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In patriarchal South Korea, the MeToo movement has taken off with unexpected rapidity, toppling male celebrities including a prominent politician.

While allegations of sexual abuse began to take toll on reputation of men in power, whether the victims will be able to seek justice and transform the conservative and patriarchal society hinges on changing male-centered views in judicial system and workplaces.

The fallen include prominent Gov. Ahn Hee-jung, whose secretary accused him of rape. The works of poet Ko Un, seen as South Korea's Nobel Prize hopeful, will be erased from textbooks after accusations of lewd acts and sexual misconduct. Kim Ki-duk, a Golden Lion winner at the Venice Film Festival, may not be able to release his new movie as anger mounts after actresses spoke out about alleged rapes.