Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Boston
|100
|502
|000—8
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|020—3
|6
|3
Walden, Elias (4), Poyner (6), Shawaryn (8), Jimenez (9), and Leon, Butler; Yarbrough, Hudson (4), Wright (4), Chirinos (5), Romo (7), Venters (8), Alvarado (9), and Ramos, Alvarez. W_Walden 1-0. L_Yarbrough 1-1. HRs_Swihart; Snyder, Cron.
___
|Houston
|030
|230
|000—8
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|201—3
|5
|2
McCullers Jr., Devenski (6), Rondon (8), Giles (9), and McCann, Stassi; Gonzalez, Romero (5), Fedde (10), Milone (12), Smith (13), and Montero. W_McCullers Jr. 3-0. L_Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Reddick; Stevenson, Reynolds.
___
|St. Louis
|260
|102
|002—13
|13
|1
|Miami
|021
|010
|200—6
|7
|1
Bowman, Hicks (3), Lyons (5), Cecil (7), Gilmartin (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Baron; Gallen, Nicolino (2), Barraclough (5), Diaz (10), Gonzalez (12), and Holaday. W_Bowman 2-0. L_Gallen 0-2. HRs_Carpenter, Ozuna, DeJong.
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|320—7
|12
|2
|Toronto
|000
|200
|041—7
|8
|1
Pivetta, Garcia (3), Morgan (4), Ramos (4), Hunter (5), Arano (6), Milner (8), Thompson (8), Leftwich (8), DeNato (9), and Rupp, McBride; Stroman, Mayza (3), Oh (5), Clippard (6), Santos (7), Dermody (8), Girodo (9), and Maile, Cantwell. HRs_Hoskins (2), Altherr, Kingery.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|131
|000
|000—5
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Darvish, Cishek (10), Edwards Jr. (11), and Contreras, Solis; Moore, Zawadzki (3), Kela (4), Martin (5), Bush (6), Leclerc (7), Jones (8), Palmquist (9), and Centeno, Ohlman. W_Darvish 3-0. L_Moore 0-1. HRs_Bryant, Schwarber; Centeno.
___
|Oakland
|000
|021
|000—3
|8
|2
|Milwaukee (ss)
|000
|002
|011—4
|10
|0
Mengden, Petit (7), Hendriks (8), Alcantara (9), and Lucroy, Taylor; Miley, Albers (5), Ventura (6), Logan (7), Zagurski (7), Hader (9), and Pina, Ghelfi. W_Hader 1-0. L_Alcantara 1-1. HRs_Pinder; Thames.
___
|San Diego
|000
|120
|010—4
|6
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|100
|110—3
|9
|1
Perdomo, Brewer (10), Yates (11), McGrath (12), Maton (13), and Ellis; Lopez, Bummer (6), Scahill (7), Minaya (8), and Castillo, Narvaez. W_Perdomo 1-2. L_Lopez 1-2. Sv_Maton. HRs_Hosmer, Potts; Skole, Mercedes.
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|3
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|01x—3
|5
|3
Liriano, Bell (6), VerHagen (7), Saupold (8), and McCann, Norris; McCarthy, Ramirez (11), Moylan (9), Vizcaino (10), and Suzuki. W_Moylan 1-0. L_Saupold 0-1. Sv_Vizcaino. HRs_Mahtook.
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Minnesota
|110
|001
|00x—3
|8
|1
___