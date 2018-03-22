10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten emerging writers, a mix of poets, dramatists and fiction and nonfiction authors, are the winners of this year's $50,000 Whiting Awards.

The awards were presented Wednesday night at a ceremony in Manhattan.

Poet Tommy Pico, dramatist Nathan Alan Davis, poet-nonfiction writer Anne Boyer and nonfiction writer Esmé Weijun Wang received awards. Other winners include novelists Patty Yumi Cottrell, Brontez Purnell and Weike Wang, poet Rickey Laurentiis and playwrights Antoinette Nwandu and Hansol Jung.

The Whiting Foundation established the awards in 1985 to help writers fulfill the promise of "superior literary work."

Previous winners include Michael Cunningham, Jonathan Franzen and Jorie Graham.