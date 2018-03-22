Power outages hit millions of Brazilians in 13 states

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government says that power outages have hit 13 Brazilian states, affecting millions of people.

The National Systems Operator says the outages occurred across states in northern, northeastern and southeastern Brazil.

It says Wednesday's outage was caused a voltage drop and that it is investigating the causes.

Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho, said the blackout was caused by a flaw at the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the northern state of Para.

Blackouts were also registered in parts of the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais but power was restored in a few hours.