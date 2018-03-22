BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2
|Wednesday's Match
Walsall 0, Wigan 3
|Saturday's Matches
Fleetwood Town vs. Northampton
Oldham vs. Walsall
Bury vs. Wigan
Bradford vs. Gillingham
Charlton vs. Plymouth
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool
Southend vs. Rotherham
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers
|Sunday's Match
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United
|Tuesday's Matches
Crewe 3, Forest Green Rovers 1
Port Vale 0, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Colchester 0
|Wednesday's Match
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3
|Saturday's Matches
Exeter vs. Swindon
Newport County vs. Crewe
Crawley Town vs. Cheltenham
Stevenage vs. Colchester
Carlisle vs. Cambridge United
Coventry vs. Grimsby Town
Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town
Morecambe vs. Lincoln City
Wycombe vs. Port Vale
Luton Town vs. Barnet
|Sunday's Match
Chesterfield vs. Notts County