By  Associated Press
2018/03/22 06:48
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Wednesday's Match

Walsall 0, Wigan 3

Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town vs. Northampton

Oldham vs. Walsall

Bury vs. Wigan

Bradford vs. Gillingham

Charlton vs. Plymouth

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackpool

Southend vs. Rotherham

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers

Sunday's Match

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Crewe 3, Forest Green Rovers 1

Port Vale 0, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Colchester 0

Wednesday's Match

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3

Saturday's Matches

Exeter vs. Swindon

Newport County vs. Crewe

Crawley Town vs. Cheltenham

Stevenage vs. Colchester

Carlisle vs. Cambridge United

Coventry vs. Grimsby Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Mansfield Town

Morecambe vs. Lincoln City

Wycombe vs. Port Vale

Luton Town vs. Barnet

Sunday's Match

Chesterfield vs. Notts County