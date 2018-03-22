Serena Williams loses in 1st round at Miami Open to Osaka

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Serena Williams lost in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, still rusty in her comeback from pregnancy and unable to overcome a tough draw against Naomi Osaka, who won 6-3, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Osaka, who earned her first career title Sunday at Indian Wells, showed no signs of letup and overpowered the erratic Williams. Osaka had the stronger serve and worn Williams down in rallies working her from side to side.

The matchup worthy of a final came about because both players are unseeded. Osaka is ranked a career-best 22nd, while Williams' ranking is at 491st after a layoff of more than a year.

Williams has won the Key Biscayne tournament a record eight times and received a wild-card entry.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis