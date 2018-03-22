Patriots re-sign special teams captain Matt Slater

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have re-signed special teams captain Matt Slater.

Originally drafted in the 10th round in 2008, Slater has spent 10 years with the team. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer seven straight times.

Slater has 136 career regular-season special teams tackles, with 14 more in the postseason.

He played in only nine regular season games last year because of a hamstring injury, but returned for all three playoff games as New England reached the Super Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

