Press left off US roster for friendlies against Mexico

Forward Christen Press, who was traded to the Houston Dash in the offseason but has not joined the National Women's Soccer League club, was left off the U.S. national team roster in advance of two exhibition matches against Mexico next month.

Press was dealt to Houston from the Chicago Red Stars on the same day as the NWSL draft, part of a three-way trade that sent fellow U.S. teammate Carli Lloyd to Sky Blue and Australian Sam Kerr to Chicago.

But the Houston Chronicle reported last week that the Dash were told Press would not join her new team this season. Press has not commented publicly on the matter.

The matches against Mexico are scheduled for April 5 in Jacksonville, Florida, and April 8 in Houston. Both teams are preparing for World Cup qualifying this fall.