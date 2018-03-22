The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Russian Roulette by David Corn & Michael Isikoff - 9781538728741 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)

3. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)

4, Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer - 9781455559510 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)

7. A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle - 9781429915649 - (Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR))

8. Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews - 9781476706146 - (Scribner)

9. A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking - 9780553896923 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10.The Man from St. Petersburg by Ken Follett - 9781101043882 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____