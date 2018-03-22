The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 18, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft,Mojang

3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

4. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

7. iSchedule,HotSchedules

8. Geometry Dash,RobTop Games AB

9. NBA 2K18,2K

10. My Talking Pet, WOBA Media

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fortnite,Epic Games

2. NCAA March Madness Live,NCAA Digital

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,Google, Inc.

4. The Sims Mobile,Electronic Arts

5. Instagram,Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

10.Bitmoji, Bitstrips

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Scribblenauts Remix, Warner Bros.

5. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

6. Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition,Red Hook Studios Inc.

7. Notability, Ginger Labs

8. Five Nights at Freddy's,Scott Cawthon

9. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fortnite,Epic Games

2 .Netflix,Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,Google, Inc.

4. NCAA March Madness Live,NCAA Digital

5. Partymasters - Fun Idle Game,Playgendary

6. The Sims Mobile,Electronic Arts

7. Color by Number: Coloring Book,Fun Games For Free

8. ROBLOX,Roblox Corporation

9.Rules of Survival,NetEase Games

10.The Weather Channel,The Weather Channel Interactive

